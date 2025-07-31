Benidorm barman jailed for attempted murder after brutal stabbing of British customer

A BENIDORM bar worker has been jailed for five years for the attempted murder of a British holidaymaker in October 2022.

Alicante Provincial Court also ordered that the unnamed employee pay €42,500 in compensation to Samuel McNicholl from Paisley in Scotland.

Samuel- aged 20 at the time- was stabbed multiple times in the neck when he was out friends at the Broadway Bar in the New Town area of Benidorm.

BAR AND SAMUEL(Facebook image)

The convicted worker was also given a restraining order where he cannot communicate with the victim for six years.

The verdict and sentence can be appealed before the Valencian Supreme Court.

The assault happened shortly before 2am on October 2, 2022 when there was a verbal altercation and the employee came out from behind the bar with a sharp object and attacked Samuel.

The court ruled that he did so with the intention of killing him.

The wounds affected Samuel’s maxillary and cervical area, caused bleeding from the carotid artery and injured a nerve in the larynx.

He needed emergency surgery and it took 36 days for him to heal from the wounds in ICU.

Nevertheless, he was left with a paralysis of a vocal chord, which resulted in a change in his voice, along with several scars on the chin and at the base of the neck.

The Alicante court said Samuel’s life was saved ‘by rapid and diligent subsequent medical intervention’.

Fortunately two off-duty nurses on holiday from the UK were at the bar and looked after him until an ambulance arrived.

Eye-witnesses said that one of them, Tabatha Neale, ‘tried her best to save his life’.

She stated at the time that he was ‘stabbed in the neck multiple times’.

“I could not get over the lack of compassion shown by the staff and police,” Tabatha added.

