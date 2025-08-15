Mijas wildfire extinguished by forest firefighters in Spain

A WILDFIRE in Mijas that started yesterday afternoon has been controlled.

The fire started in the Cortijo de Los Ortejones area near Santana Golf and sent a towering plume of smoke drifting across the Costa del Sol.

The blaze, which broke out around 3.45pm, prompted a swift response from the Infoca wildfire unit, Mijas and Marbella fire brigades, and the Guardia Civil. By 9.20pm, Infoca declared the flames ‘under control,’ but crews stayed on the scene overnight to fully extinguish remaining hotspots.

READ MORE:

?DECLARADO #IFMijas (Málaga). Incendio ACTIVO.



? 1 pesado, 1 ligero

? 1 autobomba

??? 2 Bricas, 2 grupos de bomberos forestales, 2 técnicos de operaciones, 1 agente de medio ambiente pic.twitter.com/UH9raor02W August 14, 2025

The fire’s location – close to the A-7053 La Cala to Entrerríos road – forced police to shut part of the route as a safety measure. Though the flames never threatened built-up areas, they were visible from miles away.

Infoca scrambled three firefighting aircraft, a heavy-lift helicopter, a medium helicopter, and a light helicopter. On the ground, a fire engine, two reinforcement crews, and multiple groups of forest firefighters were joined by operations technicians, an environmental officer, and units from both Mijas and Marbella.

Click here to read more Andalucia News from The Olive Press.