British telecoms giant Vodafone signs on for ambitious underwater tunnel between Spain and Morocco

UK firm Vodafone has signed a contract to provide telecommunications for the construction planning team involved with the proposed tunnel linking Spain and Morocco.

Vodafone’s contract will cover communications for planners on a daily basis.

As to when the construction tender for the 40-kms long tunnel will be advertised, then that appears to be very much in the air.

There were fanciful predictions last year that it would ready in time for the football World Cup in 2030 being jointly hosted by Spain and Morocco- as well as Portugal.

A more realistic time frame for completion is 2040.

The Vodafone deal was sealed in mid-August with the firm providing phone and data services for the project planners.

It’s a two-year contract coming out at €24,461 per annum.

Vodafone was the only company to come forward with a bid which will include high-speed internet, IP addresses, secure connections via VPNs and a 24/7 monitoring system.

If there are any issues, then Vodafone will deal with them, including total traceability of a problem, as well as preventive and corrective maintenance.

There will also be the flexibility to expand up its lines and services by an extra 50% if required.

