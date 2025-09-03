Glam, grit, and giving back: Triple A’s star-studded Gala returns to Marbella!

DUST off your cocktail dresses and get your credit cards ready – Marbella’s most heart-tugging, tail-wagging night of the year is back! The Triple A Charity Gala is making its dazzling return on Saturday, 13 September 2025, and it’s all for a paws-itively brilliant cause.

Held at the ultra-chic Trocadero Arena Marbella at 8:00 PM, the gala promises glitz, gourmet dining, and big-hearted giving – all in aid of Triple A (Amigos de Los Animales Abandonados), the local animal shelter that’s currently bursting at the seams with over 250 dogs and 400 cats in urgent need of care.

For €125 a head, guests will be treated to a three-course feast, a showstopping lineup of live entertainment, auctions, raffles and more, with every cent helping to feed, house, and heal Marbella’s most vulnerable four-legged residents.

“This isn’t just another fancy night out,” said the president of Triple A. “This gala is a lifeline. Every ticket, every donation, every bid at the auction helps us keep over 600 abandoned animals alive, healthy, and loved.”

The line-up: Music, magic & more

Forget your average charity do, this one’s got flair. On the bill for the night are live bands, a sultry saxophone set, jaw-dropping magic, and DJ sets to keep you dancing till late. Also taking the stage are the sizzling Lima Dance Show and Marbella’s very own chart-topping star Jimena, ensuring the vibes are as big as the cause.

How to grab a seat (or help from home)

Keen to rub shoulders with Marbella’s big-hearted elite? Tickets are flying fast — secure yours now at: https://tripleagala.com/registration

Can’t make it on the night? You can still help. Donations are open via the website and go straight to food, vet bills, and vital shelter maintenance.

Behind the glam: The real stars of the night

Triple A isn’t just a name – it’s a mission. Based in Marbella, the non-profit works tirelessly to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome the area’s abandoned dogs and cats. With no government funding, the shelter runs purely on donations and the dedication of volunteers.

So whether you’re hitting the dance floor in your finest or donating from afar, this is your chance to make a real difference – one wagging tail and purring friend at a time.

