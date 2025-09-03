‘Miracle’ diet warning about rapid post-summer weight loss made by nutritionists in Spain

NUTRIONISTS in Spain have warned about people embarking on ‘miracle diets’ after the summer holiday to lose some much needed kilos.

The Valencian College of Dieticians and Nutritionists says serious issues can arise from quick and substantial weight losses like cardiovascular risks, muscle loss, or nutritional deficits.

The group says that crash diets are mainly characterised by promising rapid weight loss by restricting food groups or nutrients or or simply based on eating a single type of food.

Well-publicised diets include detox methods which base food intake on drinks and shakes that promise a ‘purifying effect’.

There are also excess hypo-caloric diets that reduce calorie intake at the cost of eliminating entire categories of ‘good’ foods while mono diets focus on people eating just a single type of food.

Valencian nutritionist, Natalia Gil said: “All of them generate large deficits in the body and serious health problems.”

“If you go on a diet without the advice of a registered expert, we deprive our body of the basic nutrients that our organs and systems need to function properly,” she explained.

“This brings with it a greater cardiovascular risk and alterations in kidney and liver function, as we notice more fatigue and an accelerated loss of muscle mass.”

“We can also suffer metabolic alterations and a greater risk from chronic diseases such as diabetes,” Gil added.

According to the Valencian College, three out of four people who come to see one of their members had previously tried a magic diet.

“Social networks are the main source of information when looking for this type of food practices,” commented Gil.

“In them we find diets that go viral and that unfortunately are not promoted by health professionals.”

