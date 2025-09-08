2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Manga Club with pool – € 279,000

Price: €279.000 Situated in the heart of La Manga Club, Las Palmeras is a charming and well-established development comprising a select number of apartments thoughtfully arranged in a gentle arc around an attractive communal swimming pool. Picturesque pathways and wooden picket-fenced stairways wind through the beautifully landscaped gardens and lead to each individual residence. This outstanding two-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse apartment enjoys a prime position on the lower tier of the community, offering direct views over the inviting pool area. The property further benefits from… See full property details

Apartment

La Manga Club, Murcia

2 beds 2 baths

€ 279,000

