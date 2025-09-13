A DANISH man was shot twice in his van by fake police officers in a brazen armed robbery that investigators believe could be an old fashioned mafia settling of scores.

Criminals even returned in the middle of the night to burn the vehicle and destroy evidence after police were forced to store it in a supermarket car park.

The victim, described as a tall, heavily tattooed Nordic man over 1.9 metres tall (6ft 5) was driving his white van on the A-404 near the El Encuentro roundabout in Alhaurin de la Torre, Malaga on Monday night.

READ MORE: Scottish mafia shootings: How a team of ‘female spotter used phones stolen from Costa del Sol tourists to track mob leaders before Fuengirola massacre’

A luxury Maserati Levante fitted with fake blue police lights then appeared behind him and obliged him to pull over, Spanish daily Malaga Hoy reports.

Two criminals posing as Guardia Civil officers approached the Dane’s vehicle wearing official-looking police vests.

When the man realised he was being robbed, he immediately put up a fight.

One of the fake officers pulled out what investigators believe was a .22 calibre pistol and opened fire, shooting the victim in the face.

READ MORE: British crime boss Jamie Rothwell who ran UK shootings from Barcelona luxury apartment jailed for 43 years

The bullet passed through part of his cheekbone before the gunman fired again, hitting him in the side.

An ambulance rushed the wounded Dane to hospital while the attackers fled in their luxury car.

The drama unfolded just after 9pm when a female witness called police after watching the terrifying scene unfold.

During the violent struggle, one of the criminals lost a shoe while another dropped a glove and mobile phone – potentially crucial evidence for investigators who suspect this may have been a settling of scores rather than a random robbery.

But the case took another dramatic turn when the evidence was compromised due to a bureaucratic blunder.

READ MORE: Shocking shootout at Aldi supermarket blamed on Turkish mafia war exported to the Costa del Sol

Alhaurin de la Torre has no municipal vehicle depot for cars involved in criminal investigations, and the local police parking area is currently closed for roadworks.

With nowhere else to store the victim’s van, Guardia Civil officers were forced to park it in a Lidl supermarket car park, securing it only with police tape.

The makeshift storage proved disastrous.

Around 4am on Tuesday, two men in a high-end vehicle broke into the car park, smashed the van’s windows, doused it with petrol and set it ablaze – apparently to destroy evidence.

Hours later, investigators discovered the attackers’ Maserati also burnt out in the Montes de Malaga hills, suggesting a coordinated effort to eliminate all traces of the crime.

The investigation remains ongoing with no arrests made yet, though police are examining the evidence left behind during the botched robbery attempt.

Click here to read more Malaga News from The Olive Press.