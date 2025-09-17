AS Spain’s property prices soar with no end in sight, here is a guide of 12 beautiful towns and locations where you can still pick up a cheap home.

Property portal Kyero has analysed thousands of listings to uncover Spain’s most affordable destinations, revealing that bargain hunters can still find everything from €20,000 renovation projects in mountain villages to €75,000 beachfront apartments on the Mediterranean.

The comprehensive guide shows that buyers prepared to look beyond the usual hotspots can discover incredible value in emerging locations that often offer a more authentic Spanish lifestyle than their pricier coastal cousins.

“Spain is often seen as unaffordable, but the reality is very different once you look beyond the usual hotspots,” says Kyero co-founder Louise Dell.

“Buyers prepared to explore emerging locations can still find incredible value – and in many cases, a more authentic lifestyle.”

Velez-Blanco, Almeria

Velez-Blanco, Almeria – This mountain village at 1,100 metres offers ruined townhouses from €20,000 and habitable properties from €35,000 in a UNESCO heritage landscape.

Located in Sierra Maria-Los Velez Natural Park, it’s just an hour from the coast and 80 minutes from Murcia airport.

Competa, Malaga – This pueblo blanco offers renovation projects from €40,000, with 4,000 residents split evenly between locals and internationals.

Sitting on the edge of Sierras de Tejeda y Almijara natural park, it’s a short drive from the coast with excellent connections to Malaga airport.

Oliva, Valencia

Oliva, Valencia – Coastal town offering 10km of beach and townhouses from €40,000, with 25,000 residents including 20% foreign population.

The old town features atmospheric streets while a 30-minute stroll takes you to stunning beaches backed by natural dunes.

Puerto de Mazarron, Murcia – Former Roman harbour offering beachfront living from €70,000 with over 300 days of sunshine and some of Spain’s cleanest waters.

Six Blue Flag beaches stretch along the coastline, with both Murcia and Alicante airports just over an hour away.

Peniscola, Castellon – Fortress town rising from a rocky peninsula with apartments from €75,000, crowned by the 14th-century Castle of Pope Luna.

More than 200 restaurants and international festivals keep the town lively, with excellent airport connections and improving rail links.

La Mata, Alicante

La Mata, Alicante – Costa Blanca village between salt lagoons and sea offering studio apartments from €75,000 while maintaining authentic charm.

Blue Flag beach stretches without overcrowding, with three water parks nearby and just 36km from Alicante Airport. Ignore the fact that the town name translates as ‘Kill Her’.

Lanjarón, Granada – Mountain spa town offering townhouses from €50,000, famous for its bottled water and sitting at the gateway to the Alpujarras.

Features thermal baths and the annual Water Festival, just 30 minutes from the Mediterranean and 40 minutes from Granada airport.

Sax, Alicante – Affluent town 40 minutes inland from Alicante offering castle-view properties, with a medieval castle floating above terracotta rooftops.

Excellent transport links include direct trains to Madrid, plus a welcoming “buddy system” in schools for international families.

