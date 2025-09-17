17 Sep, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
17 Sep, 2025 @ 11:21
···
2 mins read

Maddie McCann chief suspect Christian Brueckner released from jail in Germany

by
Christian Brueckner And Maddie
Christian Brueckner remains the leading suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann

THE main suspect in the Madeleine McCann case, and convicted sex criminal, Christian Brueckner could be set for a return to Spain or Portugal now he has been released from jail.

The German sex offender has been released today (September 17) after serving a seven-year sentence for the brutal rape of Diana Menkes in Praia da Luz, Portugal, back in 2005.

The convicted rapist, now 49, walked free after serving time for the sadistic attack on the 72-year-old American woman, which occurred just metres from where Madeleine McCann was last seen in Praia da Luz in May 2007.

Despite Brueckner  being the Germany authorities’ prime suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance, his release was inevitable as his sentence ran out, and an attempted prosecution for other offences collapsed. 

He was cleared in October 2024 by a German court of several other sex offences that allegedly took place between 2000 and 2017 in Portugal, including three rapes and two cases of sexual abuse of minors.

Prosecutors have appealed the ruling, citing bias from the judge and key evidence being ignored. This appeal is still pending.

READ MORE:

German prosecutors have askedthat Brueckner be fitted with an electronic ankle tag to track his movements. But it is uncertain if this has been done.

Brueckner  has denied involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance but remains an official suspect in both Germany and Portugal.

While his defence team has suggested he might alter his appearance and flee the country, it is likely that he will remain in Europe, having spent years living in Spain and Portugal. He previously resided in the Granada area of Spain and lived in the Algarve region, where he spent over a decade involved in various criminal activities.

He had even been seen living in a camper van on the beaches near Praia da Luz when Madeleine vanished in 2007.

Brueckner , a career criminal, was convicted in 2018 for the rape of Diana Menkes. The attack took place in Praia da Luz, where Brueckner  tied up and raped the elderly woman, filming the assault on camera. His conviction was based on DNA evidence linking him to the crime.

The German authorities have been investigating Brueckner  since 2017, with their suspicions strengthened by circumstantial evidence. He was also convicted for drug trafficking, burglary, and theft.

More troubling, however, is the 2017 testimony of several witnesses in Portugal, who claim Brueckner  flashed at them during a local festival in Messines.

One witness, Irish rape victim Hazel Behan, identified him from her own traumatic experience, saying she recognised his ‘piercing blue eyes’ and a distinct mark on his thigh.

In a recent interview, lead investigator Hans Christian Wolters reiterated his belief that Brueckner  is responsible for Madeleine’s disappearance. He has also been vocal in stating that they believe he killed her. “We believe that he is responsible for the disappearance of Madeleine McCann and that he killed Madeleine McCann,” Wolters declared in a statement.

German authorities, despite being confident that they have circumstantial evidence linking him to Madeleine’s disappearance, remain under pressure to build a strong enough case to charge him.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

A handy property guide to Spain’s charming towns and villages where you can still find a bargain – from €20k ruined townhouses to €75k beachfront apartments

Latest from crime

Go toTop