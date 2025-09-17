Maddie McCann chief suspect Christian Brueckner released from jail in Germany

THE main suspect in the Madeleine McCann case, and convicted sex criminal, Christian Brueckner could be set for a return to Spain or Portugal now he has been released from jail.

The German sex offender has been released today (September 17) after serving a seven-year sentence for the brutal rape of Diana Menkes in Praia da Luz, Portugal, back in 2005.

The convicted rapist, now 49, walked free after serving time for the sadistic attack on the 72-year-old American woman, which occurred just metres from where Madeleine McCann was last seen in Praia da Luz in May 2007.

Despite Brueckner being the Germany authorities’ prime suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance, his release was inevitable as his sentence ran out, and an attempted prosecution for other offences collapsed.

He was cleared in October 2024 by a German court of several other sex offences that allegedly took place between 2000 and 2017 in Portugal, including three rapes and two cases of sexual abuse of minors.

Prosecutors have appealed the ruling, citing bias from the judge and key evidence being ignored. This appeal is still pending.

German prosecutors have askedthat Brueckner be fitted with an electronic ankle tag to track his movements. But it is uncertain if this has been done.

Brueckner has denied involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance but remains an official suspect in both Germany and Portugal.

While his defence team has suggested he might alter his appearance and flee the country, it is likely that he will remain in Europe, having spent years living in Spain and Portugal. He previously resided in the Granada area of Spain and lived in the Algarve region, where he spent over a decade involved in various criminal activities.

He had even been seen living in a camper van on the beaches near Praia da Luz when Madeleine vanished in 2007.

Brueckner , a career criminal, was convicted in 2018 for the rape of Diana Menkes. The attack took place in Praia da Luz, where Brueckner tied up and raped the elderly woman, filming the assault on camera. His conviction was based on DNA evidence linking him to the crime.

The German authorities have been investigating Brueckner since 2017, with their suspicions strengthened by circumstantial evidence. He was also convicted for drug trafficking, burglary, and theft.

More troubling, however, is the 2017 testimony of several witnesses in Portugal, who claim Brueckner flashed at them during a local festival in Messines.

One witness, Irish rape victim Hazel Behan, identified him from her own traumatic experience, saying she recognised his ‘piercing blue eyes’ and a distinct mark on his thigh.

In a recent interview, lead investigator Hans Christian Wolters reiterated his belief that Brueckner is responsible for Madeleine’s disappearance. He has also been vocal in stating that they believe he killed her. “We believe that he is responsible for the disappearance of Madeleine McCann and that he killed Madeleine McCann,” Wolters declared in a statement.

German authorities, despite being confident that they have circumstantial evidence linking him to Madeleine’s disappearance, remain under pressure to build a strong enough case to charge him.

