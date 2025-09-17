Is it dangerous to do vigorous work outs as we age? Health expert dispels some of the myths

A HEALTH expert has warned that the way we exercise has to change as we age.

There are various myths surrounding health and ageing, but it’s important to know what advice to follow when applying it to daily life.

Dan Buettner, an American expert in the study of ageing and longevity, who co-produced a documentary mini series called Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones in 2023, explained that exercise needs to be undertaken in moderation as we grow old.

High intensity exercise such as ultra marathons are actually more damaging as we can cause injury to our joints.

READ MORE: What to avoid doing in the first hour of the day to increase your life span

Buettner said: “The most incomplete belief about health and aging is that we can exercise our way to a long life”.

Citing the statistic that 25% of Americans do less than 20 minutes a day of exercise, he recommended that walking on a daily basis is ‘much more likely to get you to 100 than pumping iron or running marathons’.

Stressful training such as ultramarathons can shorten a lifespan as it increases inflammation and risks damaging joints and not being able to walk in the future.

Overexertion is a dangerous path to be on, so moderation and safety and not pushing your body to its limit is highly recommended by Buettner.

READ MORE: Most mental health sufferers show addiction to alcohol, tobacco or cocaine, according to Andalucia health

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.