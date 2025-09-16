What to avoid doing in the first hour of the day to increase your life span

THE first 60 minutes after waking up could hold the key to living longer.

According to Dr. William Li, a Harvard-trained physician, avoiding certain habits in the morning can have huge benefits to our health.

He explains that what you do, and don’t do, in that first hour can set the tone for your energy, focus, and even your long-term health.

One of the biggest mistakes, he warns, is immediately reaching for your phone when you wake up.

READ MORE: Warning as Spain dramatically misses WHO health target to reduce salt consumption by 2025

This, he says, overwhelms the brain at a time when it is most vulnerable, leading to stress and poor concentration throughout the day.

Another trap to avoid is hitting snooze and sleeping in. Doing so prolongs “sleep inertia”, which is the grogginess that lingers after waking up, and can affect productivity and mood. Getting up with intention is far more beneficial.

Dr. Li also suggests holding off on eating solid food for about an hour after waking. Extending the overnight fast gives the body more time to burn fat and may slow cellular aging.

READ MORE: New survey finds one in four people in Spain don’t take any care of their sexual health

Coffee, however, is allowed, as long as it’s black. Li highlights that caffeine and chlorogenic acid can kick-start metabolism and provide anti-inflammatory effects without disrupting the fasting state.

Light physical activity, such as stretching, is another key part of his routine, as it boosts circulation, flexibility, and oxygen flow to the brain.

Other healthy swaps for the first hour could include stepping outside for sunlight, practicing breathing exercises, meditation, or even a cold shower.

Li stresses there’s no one-size-fits-all formula. The important thing is to avoid habits that drain energy, choose two or three positive practices that fit your lifestyle, and stick to them consistently.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.