Man locks himself in women’s toilet at Spain’s Palma airport – then threats fly at police

CHAOS erupted at Palma airport after a 36?year?old man locked himself inside a women’s washroom in the departures area and started shouting threats at police trying to make him come out.

The Guardia Civil’s border and customs unit were called in on Tuesday, September 23. On arrival, officers found the man in the women’s loo, visibly agitated, banging on the door and refusing orders to exit. He appeared to be drunk or under the influence of drugs.

Airline staff intervening told police he had already been denied boarding over his erratic behaviour.

READ MORE:

When officers attempted to get him to calm down and leave, he stormed out — spitting threats at staff, passengers and the police alike. He physically resisted arrest and made things worse by defying repeated orders.

He was promptly arrested on the spot. He has been accused of making threats, disobedience, resistance, and assaulting authority.

Click here to read more Balearic Islands News from The Olive Press.