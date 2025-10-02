Ex-Barcelona mayor amongst 65 Spaniards arrested by Israel for being part of Gaza flotilla

FORMER Barcelona mayor Ada Colau is among 65 Spanish activists that have been detained by the Israeli Navy for being part of the Sumud Flotilla that aimed to provide relief to Gaza.

Around 400-plus participants on 50 vessels were intercepted in international waters on Wednesday.

They have been taken to the port of Ashdod with activist Greta Thunberg amongst them.

They will be transferred to prison where they will be allowed consular visits before being deported on charter flights to London and Madrid next Monday and Tuesday.

The flotilla’s legal team has confirmed that among those arrested is ex-Barcelona mayor, Ada Colau.

With her were the president of the regional CUP party group in the Catalan parliament, Pilar Castillejo, and the ERC councillor in Barcelona, Jordi Coronas.

Also in the flotilla were the regional deputy of the Mas Madrid party, Jimena Gonzalez, three members of Podemos (Palma councillor Lucia Muñoz, her secretary of Anti-racism and former deputy, Serigne Mbaye, and Alejandra Martínez Velasco); and four members of the Izquierda Unida party.

ADA COLAU

There were also two Galicians, the activist and lawyer Sandra Garrido and the captain of Meteque vessel.

Other nationaIities confirmed by flotilla organisers included 35 Italians, 32 Turks, 21 Malaysians, 25 Tunisians, 12 Brazilians, 31 French and 20 Americans as well as people from the United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico and Colombia.

