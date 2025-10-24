Spanish race car driver owns up to killing own father with a machete

A SPANISH race car driver has confessed to killing his father with a machete in July.

Antolin Gonzalez, 23, said he wrested the weapon from his father during a row in the family’s industrial warehouse in Burgos, northern Spain, before accidentally stabbing him in the neck.

He then threw the machete along with his rucksack into a thicket of shrubs near the Bañuelos River, a court heard on Tuesday.

Investigators have retrieved the rucksack from the bushes but have yet to recover the murder weapon.

READ MORE: WATCH: Police arrest German robbers at gunpoint in popular expat area of Costa Blanca

Police said they found only the victim’s fingerprints on the machete case, but it remains unclear whether the weapon was unsheathed during the altercation or beforehand.

Recovering the murder weapon is critical to verify Gonzalez’s version of events, investigators said.

Witnesses saw Gonzalez scrambling out of the warehouse after the attack on the afternoon of July 5.

The racer’s father, 56, was still alive when emergency services arrived on the scene but died from his wounds shortly afterwards.

READ MORE: Devious gang stole over a thousand chairs from bar and restaurant terraces in Madrid to sell outside Spain during bizarre summer spree

Police caught up with Gonzalez a few kilometres from the warehouse.

Gonzalez, who reportedly did not resist arrest, has been in custody since.

The racer insisted the killing was an accident and said tensions had been running high in the family since his parents’ divorce.

Gonzalez’s lawyer said the victim had previously been reported twice by his wife for domestic abuse.

The family has publicly defended Gonzalez since the beginning of the case.

Gonzalez had once been a rising star in Spain’s racing scene.

READ MORE: WATCH: Another drug gang operating in the Costa del Sol triangle is smashed in dawn raids across Malaga and La Linea

He began in go-karting at an early age, reportedly breaking the lap record at Burgos’ Villariezo circuit during his first outing in a kart.

After quickly climbing the ranks, Gonzalez went on to compete in Formula 4 and Formula 3 in Spain and Asia.

In 2018, he was runner-up in Asia’s most prestigious Formula 3 championship.

His hopes of one day racing in Formula 1, however, were eventually dashed by a lack of sponsorship.

Gonzalez had been out of the public eye since his retirement from racing.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.