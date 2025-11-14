Three arrests over murder of Swedish restaurant owner who was dragged to his death by phone thieves on the Costa Blanca

THREE men have been arrested in Alicante City after a restaurant owner was dragged to his death when his iPhone was stolen in Torrevieja.

Inquiries by the Guardia Civil and Policia Nacional took them to a district of Alicante City with the trio- aged 21 and 22- belonging to a criminal gang.

Swedish expat Christian Pikulak, 30, died after being pulled several metres under a car after his phone was snatched on October 3.

CHRISTIAN PIKULAK(Facebook image)

Mr. Pikulak- the owner of the ‘Smashed Burger’ restaurant- died in Elche General Hospital four days later as a result of the serious injuries he sustained.

The attack happened around 4am on Calle Pedro Lorca when a group of young men in a car asked for directions.

As Christian pulled out his phone, one of them snatched it, but he tried to resist resulting in him being dragged beneath the car as it sped off,

Authorities said the three detainees- all Spanish nationals- had gone into hiding to evade justice.

Two of them were arrested on Monday with the third being apprehended two days later.

A court ordered two of the group to be jailed ahead of their trial.

They have been charged with homicide, robbery with violence, belonging to a criminal gang, failing to help an accident victim, and road safety violations.

