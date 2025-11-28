WATCH: Two Italian mafia mobsters wanted for extortion, murder, and kidnapping are arrested in Spain

TWO members of a notorious Italian mafia gang have been arrested in Spain by the Policia Nacional.

The fugitives were wanted for an array of serious offences including murder, extortion, and kidnapping.

They were detained on European Arrest Warrants in Almeria and Tenerife and belonged to the Neapolitan Camorra crime gang.

The duo face combined jail time of up to 60 years.

Investigations started in late October after the Policia Nacional were asked for assistance by Italian authorities.

Italy issued an arrest warrant for one suspect on charges of blackmail, extortion, kidnapping, illegal detention and hostage-taking, attracting a potential 30-year sentence.

The detained man- apprehended in Tenerife- is one of the leaders of Cancello-Raia-Cifariello, a criminal branch of the Neapolitan Camorra.

He was classified as a ‘high value target’ and was arrested on Wednesday at the Rocas de Mar tourist complex from where he continued running his illegal activities.

The Policia Nacional found him less than a day after the arrest warrant was issued.

The second fugitive was wanted for membership of criminal organisation and murder.

He took part in a 2024 hit in Striano where a man was shot 12 times in a public street.

The suspect fled Italy and was located at a holiday rental flat in Roquetas de Mar, Almeria.

Both detainees have been handed over to the National Court who handle extradition proceedings.

