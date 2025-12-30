A YOUNG man in Malaga has been arrested for allegedly abusing his pregnant underage girlfriend.

The woman told staff at Hospital Materno Infantil that her partner had forced her to have sex with Sur reporting that she had marks on her face and other parts of her body that were consistent with bites and abuse.

Reportedly the young woman had headed to the hospital during a quiet moment – while her boyfriend was out of the house she escaped and ran to her family who took her to the medical institution.

READ MORE: Motorhome marauders busted: gang of thieves caught after €200,000 crime spree across Spain

After the health centre activated standard protocol for investigation into the origin of the injuries, the Policia Nacional arrested the 19-year-old man and brought him to judicial authorities.

His provisional detention without bail was ordered by the Malaga Juzgado de Violencia sobre la Mujer numero 3 last week following this arrest.

The teenager is being investigated for domestic abuse and sexual assault after reports that he mistreated his underage girlfriend.

A restraining order has also been imposed on him regarding his alleged victim by the duty judge.

Currently he remains in prison with the restraining order coming into place in the event of his subsequent release, according to the Tribunal de Justicia de Andalucia (TSJA).

Click here to read more Malaga News from The Olive Press.