WINTER has returned with a vengeance as Storm Ingrid puts 14 regions on alert this weekend.

The Atlantic front is bringing a polar freeze, heavy rain and gale force winds to vast parts of the country.

In the south, the storm has battered the Campo de Gibraltar and Cadiz coastline with particular ferocity.

The Bay of Gibraltar was emptied of commercial shipping as captains scramble to avoid the worst of the weather.

Local reports confirm that ‘all shipping’ has departed the West anchorage to ride out the gale at sea.

Forecasters warned that the area surrounding the Strait would see significant rainfall and gusts reaching 80km/h.

Yellow alerts for coastal risks and high winds have been activated for the entire Cadiz coast and Ceuta.

Up to 55 roads across the peninsula have been disrupted by snow and ice this morning, including four major motorways.

The Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) has reported significant complications, particularly for heavy goods vehicles.

In Andalucia, the freeze has forced the closure of the A-395 and A-4025 in the Sierra Nevada ski resort area.

The AL-5405 in Benacebada, Granada, has also been cut off to traffic due to the dangerous conditions.

Further north, travel chaos is unfolding on the A-6 in Leon and Lugo and the A-52 in Zamora and Ourense where trucks have been banned from circulating.

Hundreds of lorries have been left stranded in ‘holding areas’ in Zamora, with 300 stuck at kilometre 15 of the A-52 alone.

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) warns that the snow line could drop to a shivering 300 metres in the northwest by Saturday morning.

This drastic drop has forced authorities in Galicia to suspend classes in Ourense and parts of Lugo and Pontevedra.

Outdoor activities have also been cancelled in coastal areas of A Coruña and Pontevedra due to a red alert for giant nine-metre waves.

Aside from the closures in Granada, secondary roads have been completely shut in Asturias, Salamanca, Caceres and Navarra.

Chains or winter tyres are currently mandatory on dozens of other routes across Huesca, Asturias and Castilla y Leon.

Drivers are strongly advised to check the official DGT map and weather forecasts before attempting any journeys this weekend.

