AN expat couple have been left with nothing after a removal man disappeared with over €25,000 worth of belongings.

It was their dream move to the Spanish sun; British expats Caroline and Brendan Bennet had been planning their escape abroad for almost a decade.

But now their dream has turned into a nightmare after their worldly items were apparently stolen by a removal company.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: British expats among hundreds facing eviction to make way for ‘corporate greed’ mass-tourism complex on the Costa del Sol

Brendan and Caroline Bennett had been dreaming of moving overseas.

The pair, both 67, from Buckinghamshire, have lost around €25,000 worth of items, having paid nearly €5000 in advance to have them relocated.

The NHS administrator and her builder husband have now been forced to call in police to track down Jonathon Perry, who has ‘vanished without trace’.

The couple had met the mover at a garage near their home in High Wycombe where he had picked up ‘about £20,000 worth of belongings’.

Then, after paying him up front for the service, he ‘never showed’ up in Spain.

As well as furniture they have also lost ‘priceless jewelry’, family photos and many mementos from travels around the world.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Expat shock as vanished funeral firm found to have ‘no funds left’ in accounts

The Bennett’s home in Alameda, in inland Malaga.

“We are absolutely devastated,” Caroline told the Olive Press. “We had been so excited about moving to Spain.”

Preparations for their new life in the sun had begun when they bought a home in Alameda, in inland Malaga, seven years ago.

When the time finally came to retire they were recommended to Perry – who had a home on the Costa del Sol and had been doing removals from the UK for 25 years.

“He seemed to be the perfect person to bring our possessions over and we totally trusted him,” continued Caroline.

They paid Perry half of the £3000 (€3450) fee to set up the ferry crossings and general expenses and then, after constant communication, met him on April 20 with their belongings.

READ MORE: Expat Brit declares war on ‘big bully’ Google after tech giant took €60 from his account ‘for no reason’ and then stonewalled his complaints

Having paid the balance they watched as he and a friend took everything away in a yellow van.

When Perry did not arrive in Spain the following Friday as agreed, they started to worry.

In particular, as they had given all their local Spanish furniture to local charity shops.

When Perry did eventually answer his phone he apologised and they agreed to see him the following Thursday.

But he never arrived and they were left ‘sitting on deck chairs’ with no other furniture.

READ MORE: Chilean burglary gang terrorised expat hotspots on the Costa del Sol – and had Estepona and Marbella in their sights

They finally learnt that Perry had something of a chequered reputation and had reportedly left Benalmadena ‘in a hurry’ last year.

Now, after reporting the incident to the Thames Valley police, officers have informed the couple they believe Perry is ‘living in Harlow’.

A police spokesman confirmed that enquiries ‘are ongoing’ with no arrests yet made.

Having finally contacted Perry in the UK, he told the Olive Press he was ‘confused’ by our questions and asked to send them via email. However, this bounced back and he did not answer any further calls.

Now, as the Bennets wait for further updates from the police, they urge fellow Brits moving to Spain to triple check removal companies and, above all, ‘never pay up front’.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.