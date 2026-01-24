A BRITISH mother of three has been stabbed to death in front of her young children in Alhaurín el Grande.

Victoria, 33, was killed at her home on Calle Tomillo in the La Paca urbanisation on Saturday morning.

The alarm was raised at around 11.40am when neighbours heard the victim screaming for help.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: British expats among hundreds facing eviction to make way for ‘corporate greed’ mass-tourism complex on the Costa del Sol

One local resident reportedly entered the property and found the victim on the floor in a pool of blood with a kitchen knife lying nearby.

Her three children, an 11-year-old boy and seven-year-old twin girls, fled the house into a communal garden to beg for help.

According to witnesses, the eldest child called his grandmother to tell her: “Dad has killed Mum.”

The suspect, identified as Alhaurín el Grande local Juan A. R., fled the scene in his own vehicle.

READ MORE: Chilean burglary gang terrorised expat hotspots on the Costa del Sol – and had Estepona and Marbella in their sights

He drove directly to Alhaurín de la Torre prison where he surrendered to guards at the gate.

“Arrest me, I have done something very bad,” he reportedly confessed, claiming he had ‘lost his mind’ after stabbing his ex-partner.

Investigators have confirmed that Victoria was registered on the VioGen (Sistema de Seguimiento Integral en los casos de Violencia de Género) system.

VioGen is the Spanish state’s comprehensive monitoring system for cases of gender violence.

READ MORE: Mijas plans to install AI-powered ‘Big Brother’ CCTV network: Cameras will read number plates and track cars after spate of narco-fuelled violence in the Costa del Sol municipality

Despite having active judicial protection measures, including a restraining order and a ban on communication, her risk level had been classified as ‘low’.

Friends of the victim said the couple had been separated for several months but the suspect had allegedly been harassing her.

It is claimed he sent her a barrage of messages on Friday night while she was out with friends before turning up at the house on Saturday morning.

The suspect is understood to be a former semi-professional footballer who previously played in Spain’s Tercera Federación.

READ MORE: Cold front brings wet and freezing temperatures to the Costa del Sol and inland this weekend – Marbella given 100% chance of rain

Alhaurín el Grande Town Hall has declared Monday a day of official mourning and expressed its ‘profound sorrow’ and ‘absolute rejection’ of the crime.

If confirmed as a gender-based murder, it will be the first such killing in Malaga province this year and the fifth in Spain since the start of 2026.

Emergency services confirmed that although paramedics arrived quickly at the scene, they could do nothing to save her life.

Police have cordoned off the area as the Guardia Civil continues to investigate the circumstances of the attack.

Click here to read more Costa Del Sol News from The Olive Press.