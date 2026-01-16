MIJAS is set to spend more than €2.18 million on a massive new surveillance system that will monitor public spaces, improve traffic control and help police track suspicious vehicles.

The town hall has launched a tender for the installation of more than 150 CCTV cameras across the municipality, with the network due to operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Mayor Ana Mata said the system will be managed by the Local Police’s municipal coordination centre and will focus on crime prevention, road safety and protecting public spaces.

Most of the cameras will be installed in Mijas’ three main population centres, as well as in major urbanisations and high-traffic areas.

Some devices will be placed in squares, parks and busy public spaces to monitor safety, while others will be positioned at key access points, roundabouts and entry and exit roads.

These traffic cameras will be able to read number plates, identify vehicles and track movements in and out of the municipality.

They will also be used to support police investigations when required.

Local Police councillor Juan Carlos Cuevas said officers will be able to view live footage, review recordings and coordinate responses more quickly from the control centre.

He said the system will allow police to respond faster without needing physical patrols in every location.

The network will use high-resolution digital cameras with night vision and AI-based video analysis.

Most of the footage will be transmitted wirelessly, reducing the need for roadworks and disruption in public areas.

Mayor Mata said the project is designed to strengthen residents’ sense of security in a town that already ‘considers itself safe’.

She added: “The wellbeing and daily life of a city depend on real and perceived security”.

All camera locations have been chosen using technical and police criteria, with priority given to what the council describes as the most sensitive areas.

Despite the claims of perceived security, the decision to invest in the ‘Big Brother’-style security network comes after a series of violent crimes linked to drug trafficking in the region.

A shoot-out erupted in Mijas just last week when police responded to a car crash linked to what investigators believe was a narcotics vuelco – a drugs robbery between rival groups.

Shots were fired, one person was injured, two suspects were detained and around 75kg of hashish was seized.

Mijas has also been linked to broader drug trafficking investigations in the province, with major seizures and arrests in ongoing operations targeting networks moving cocaine through the Costa del Sol.

The tender has been published on Spain’s state procurement portal, with companies able to submit bids until February 2.

No specific installation dates or exact camera locations have yet been announced.

