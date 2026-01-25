FOR international families, choosing a school is about continuity and preparing children for life beyond school, often across borders.

Shackleton International School, located in Burjassot, Valencia, approaches education as a long-term journey, beginning with solid academic foundations and guiding students toward internationally recognised qualifications and access to universities worldwide.

A British curriculum with an international outlook

Shackleton follows the British education system, offering an academic pathway that combines rigour with flexibility.

English is the primary language of instruction, while Spanish and German are introduced early, followed by Valenciano and French.

As students progress through the Key Stages, early curiosity develops into analytical thinking, collaboration into leadership, and creativity is channeled into problem-solving and independent learning.

Small class sizes allow teachers to adapt to each student’s pace, ensuring steady academic and personal growth.

Cambridge certification: qualifications that travel well

Recognised qualifications are essential for international families. At Shackleton, students pursue Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education, respected by education systems globally.

This programme cultivates critical thinking, independence, and communication skills, key competencies for higher education success.

Modern learning, strong values and purpose-built facilities

Shackleton combines traditional British education with modern methodologies, including project-based learning, collaborative work, flipped classrooms, and meaningful integration of technology.

The school’s facilities support this approach, with science and IT laboratories, multipurpose spaces, independent study areas, a library, sports facilities, and a dining hall.

A dedicated KS4 floor provides age-appropriate study spaces during the GCSE years. Resilience, curiosity, and collaboration are embedded in an international community and strong focus on emotional wellbeing ensure students feel supported.

IB World School: opening doors to global universities

From September 2026, Shackleton will welcome its first Year 12 cohort into the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, widely recognised by top universities worldwide.

The IBDP develops academic, intellectual, and personal skills, fostering global awareness, research ability, and social responsibility while complementing the school’s British curriculum and offering families high-quality international education near Valencia.

Visiting the school

Guided open days on 14 February (English) and 21 February (Spanish) provide families the chance to explore facilities, meet staff, and learn about Shackleton’s project. Registration is available via the school’s website.

