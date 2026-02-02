Kindergarden owner in Spain is arrested for allegedly hitting and locking up children

THE owner of a Valencia province nursery has been arrested for allegedly hitting and locking up children.

Staff at the Algemesi facility handed over videos of suspected abuse to the police and some parents have also filed complaints.

The 55-year-old woman was detained by the Policia Nacional on Friday on the charges of mistreatment and degrading treatment of minors.

SUSPECT ARRESTED BY POLICE

The suspect was bailed after a hearing at an Alzira court.

The woman allegedly shook, humiliated, and hit children as well as locking them up in rooms without supervision.

The youngsters were aged between nine months and three years.

Her bail conditions include an order banning any form of communication with children enrolled at the school and from carrying out any activities involving minors.

The kindergarden on Calle Albalat has been ordered to shut while investigations continue.

The private facility has operated for over 30 years according to its social media sites which have now been deactivated.

The Valencian Ministry of Education has been working with Algemesi City Council to provide replacement nursery facilities for minors.

A council statement said that a list of families affected by its closure was being drawn up to ‘offer quick and urgent alternatives that can guarantee schooling in other centres and prioritising the welfare of children and the peace of mind of families’.

