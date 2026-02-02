2 Feb, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
2 Feb, 2026 @ 17:00
···
1 min read

Kindergarden owner in Spain is arrested for allegedly hitting and locking up children

by
Kindergarden owner in Spain is arrested for allegedly hitting and locking up children

THE owner of a Valencia province nursery has been arrested for allegedly hitting and locking up children.

Staff at the Algemesi facility handed over videos of suspected abuse to the police and some parents have also filed complaints.

The 55-year-old woman was detained by the Policia Nacional on Friday on the charges of mistreatment and degrading treatment of minors.

READ MORE:

SUSPECT ARRESTED BY POLICE

The suspect was bailed after a hearing at an Alzira court.

The woman allegedly shook, humiliated, and hit children as well as locking them up in rooms without supervision.

The youngsters were aged between nine months and three years.

Her bail conditions include an order banning any form of communication with children enrolled at the school and from carrying out any activities involving minors.

The kindergarden on Calle Albalat has been ordered to shut while investigations continue.

The private facility has operated for over 30 years according to its social media sites which have now been deactivated.

The Valencian Ministry of Education has been working with Algemesi City Council to provide replacement nursery facilities for minors.

A council statement said that a list of families affected by its closure was being drawn up to ‘offer quick and urgent alternatives that can guarantee schooling in other centres and prioritising the welfare of children and the peace of mind of families’.

Click here to read more Valencia News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Owner of aggressive dog that attacked children in Marbella finally found

Previous Story

Owner of aggressive dog that attacked children in Marbella finally found

Latest from Crime & Law

Related Articles

Go toTop