MERCADER is a gastronomic market located in one of the most distinctive enclaves of the city of Valencia. It was conceived as a space where gastronomy, architecture and social life coexist naturally.

Strategically located, Mercader serves as the natural gateway to the El Cabanyal neighbourhood, one of Valencia’s most distinctive districts.

This old fishing neighbourhood, known for its modernist houses and strong cultural identity, has undergone a process of revitalisation in recent years, with Mercader playing a key role as a social and gastronomic meeting point.

From industrial cooperage to lively market

The origins of Mercader are inseparable from the building that houses it. The space was originally occupied by an old cooperage, a place dedicated to the manufacture of barrels for the packaging and transport of beverages.

Far from erasing this heritage, the project decided to preserve and reuse some of the original machinery, integrating it into the interior design as sculptural and narrative elements.

The result is a space that exudes authenticity: high ceilings, industrial structure and honest materials that tell the story of the place without the need for explanations.

Every corner reminds us that before it was a gastronomic market, Mercader was a place of work and craftsmanship.

An open and flexible gastronomic market

Mercader is defined as a gastronomic market, although its offering goes beyond the usual format.

Inside, different cuisines coexist, each with its own identity, united by the same understanding of gastronomy: quality products, careful technique and respect for raw ingredients.

Among the most notable offerings are Lujuria Marina, which focuses on seafood and a contemporary interpretation of maritime cuisine; Tonyina Barra, where the ingredients are prepared with precision, expertise and a highly recognisable aesthetic; and Taller de Carnes, the market’s own restaurant, which focuses on meat and grilled dishes, rounding out the gastronomic offering with a more classic and robust approach.

All of them reflect the gastronomic level that defines the market as a whole.

Mercader is, above all, a place where real cooking takes place. The kitchens are open, the process is visible and the constant rhythm reinforces the feeling of being in a lively space that is constantly on the move.

Three terraces and multiple ways to enjoy it

One of Mercader’s great attractions is its relationship with the outdoors. The space has three terraces, each with its own atmosphere, allowing you to enjoy the Mediterranean climate for much of the year.

These terraces make Mercader a meeting place both day and night, ideal for a relaxed lunch, an informal dinner or a drink at sunset.

Mercader works for all kinds of occasions: from spontaneous visits to gatherings with friends, professional meetings or special celebrations.

Although it maintains the open spirit of a market, the space allows for reservations, which makes it easier to organise meals and events without losing its informal character.

A space that connects gastronomy, architecture and neighbourhood

Mercader is, above all, a space that values the act of cooking and sharing a table, integrating naturally into its surroundings.

Its proposal does not seek to impose itself, but rather to dialogue with the neighbourhood, its industrial history and the daily life that runs through it.

The combination of restored architecture, quality gastronomy and social use makes Mercader a place that transcends the label of a gastronomic market: a living space, in constant motion, where past and present coexist through cuisine and encounters.

