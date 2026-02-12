THIS is the moment an iconic Barcelona tower trembled under the force of hurricane-strength winds sweeping across Catalonia.

Shocking footage showed Barcelona’s Torre de Collserola, located northwest of the city centre in El Tibidabo, shuddering as gusts of up to 160km/h lashed the city.

READ MORE: WATCH: The Olive Press reports live from Barcelona where six are injured and 91 flights cancelled during ‘worst windstorm in 15 years’

La torre de Collserola pic.twitter.com/Zk4JTuly3k — Víctor Riverola i Morera (@riverolavic) February 12, 2026

Almost 300 metres tall, the towers stands at 560 metres above sea level, making it vulnerable to the powerful gusts of wind.

No structural damage to the building has been reported.

Storm Nils wreaked havoc in Catalonia on Thursday, injuring six in Barcelona after gusts of wind tore down trees, walls and lampposts.

READ MORE: ‘Extraordinary’ red alert issued with Storm Oriana to lash Spain with 10m monster waves – but could this finally be winter’s last hurrah?

AEMET has issued a red weather warning in the province, and authorities have halted schools and non-essential healthcare services.

Residents are advised not to travel and to work from home where possible.

Click here to read more Weather News from The Olive Press.