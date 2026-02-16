3 bedroom Villa for sale in Altea with pool – € 775,000

Discover this beautiful Ibizan-style home, fully renovated and located in one of the most desirable areas of the Costa Blanca, Altea la Vella. This charming property combines Mediterranean essence with modern comfort, offering a haven of peace and elegance. With its distinctive white architecture, clean lines, wood-beamed ceilings, and wide open spaces, this home exudes light and serenity. The interior is distinguished by its minimalist design, neutral tones, and natural materials, creating a cozy and sophisticated atmosphere. It features spacious terraces with unobstructed views of both the… See full property details

Villa

Altea, Alicante

3 beds 3 baths

€ 775,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.