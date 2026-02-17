MADRID’S newest food festival is here – and it’s breaking all the fine dining rules.

If you’ve ever tried booking a high-end restaurant in Madrid, you’ll know it often requires planning weeks, or even months, in advance.

Madrid Food Fest is here to offer a more accessible way to sample food from some of the city’s top chefs, without the reservations, tasting menu commitment, or price tag.

The new festival takes place March 21-22 at the Railway Museum (Paseo de las Delicias, 61), which will transform its space into a playground for food lovers.

The first-ever edition aims to democratize haute cuisine, where Michelin-starred chefs swap the tablecloths for street food flair.

An imagined set-up of Madrid Food Fest shared by the event’s Instagram page.

Entry costs €12.50 per session (granting you access to the venue; food and drinks purchased separately).

That means you can try dishes from some of Spain’s most sought-after chefs without booking a €200 tasting menu months in advance.

Michelin talent with no reservations required.

The opening times:

Saturday from 11:00 – 17:00 and 17:00 – 23:00

Sunday from 11:00 – 20:00.

It’s worth noting that Saturday is split into two sessions, so choose your time slot when buying a ticket.

Chefs from award-winning kitchens across Spain will reimagine their signature plates into creative, affordable street-food portions.

Expect bold flavours and serious culinary talent from names like:

Rafa Bergamo (Kuoco)

Rober Martinez (Tripea)

Maximo Benages (Santerra)

Edwin Rodriguez (Quimbaya)

Coco Montes (Pabu)

Jhosef Arias (Hasaku)

Chef Jhosef Arias from Hasaku.

Miguel Carretero, one of the awarded chefs featured at Madrid Food Fest.

Restaurants like Monita, Ancestral, and Marmiton will also be in the mix, making this one of the most chef-packed weekends Madrid has seen.

The concept is simple: no formal dining rooms, no drawn-out set menu, and no pressure.

Rather than formal seating, the setup is informal and designed for wandering between stands. The format is closer to a curated food market than a traditional restaurant experience.

This isn’t just about eating (although you’ll absolutely do plenty of that).

Alongside the food stalls, the programme includes cooking workshops, mixology sessions, live podcasts, and music throughout the weekend.

There will also be an artisan market selling products such as cheese, wine, kombucha, and other specialty items.

Visitors can vote for their favourite dishes, with awards presented during the festival.

If deciding whether it’s worth going to, it helps to think of it as a mix between a food market, cultural event, and a social weekend plan.

This festival will likely appeal to:

People who want to try high-end Spanish cuisine without booking a full tasting menu

Anyone curious about Madrid’s Michelin-level restaurant scene but unsure where to start

Groups looking for a flexible weekend activity where you’re not tied to a table for several hours

Food-focused visitors or new residents wanting to explore the local dining scene

If you already have reservations at Madrid’s top restaurants and prefer a formal dining experience, this won’t replace that.

But if you’re looking for a lower-commitment way to sample multiple chefs in one place, it offers a practical alternative.

Entry is affordable, but keep in mind that the €12.50 ticket only covers access – so you’ll pay separately for food and drinks inside.

Going in earlier in the session may help you avoid longer queues at popular stands.

Chef Edwin Rodriguez with Quimbaya.

If you’ve ever wanted to try Michelin-level food but couldn’t justify the price tag or felt slightly intimidated by Spain’s more formal fine-dining culture, this is your moment.

Madrid Food Fest strips away the exclusivity while keeping the quality, making it easy to explore Spain’s culinary scene in a relaxed, welcoming environment.

Madrid Food Fest positions itself as an annual event, with a focus on sustainability and supporting local producers.

Whether it becomes a staple of the city’s food calendar remains to be seen, but for anyone curious about the capital’s high-end culinary scene without the usual barriers, this is one way to experience it.

No reservations, no dress code. Just great food, and a weekend that might become Madrid’s tastiest new spring tradition.

