17 Feb, 2026
17 Feb, 2026 @ 10:01
4 bedroom Villa for sale in Olivella with pool garage – € 625,000

Villa with a large garden, pool and barbecue in Olivella, near Sitges Discover this beautiful Mediterranean-style villa located in the peaceful Mas Mestre urbanization of Olivella, just a few minutes from Sitges and very close to Sant Pere de Ribes. Ideal for those seeking comfort, privacy, and outdoor spaces. The house, with an original and unique design, sits on a large 1,039 m2 plot featuring a spectacular garden, private pool, and barbecue area—perfect for enjoying the outdoors with family and friends. The property is distributed over two floors: the upper floor includes three bedrooms,… See full property details

Villa

Olivella, Barcelona

  4 beds

  2 baths

€ 625,000

