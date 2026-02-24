Revealed: The four Spanish coffee shops ranked among the best in the world

CONFIDENT you know your café con leche from your cortado?

If so, you are in for a treat.

Spain has been named as one of the best countries in the world to enjoy a hearty brew – and four spots are ranked among the globe’s best.

That’s according to the prestigious ‘World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops’ award, which ranks joints according to a comprehensive set of criteria that includes quality of coffee, barista experience, customer service, ambience and atmosphere, consistency and sustainability practices.

Coming on top for Spain is Nomad Frutas Selectas, located in the industrial Poblenou district of Barcelona known as the ‘Catalan Manchester’.

Ranked 16th in the world, the spot is described as ‘more than just a cafe’ with praise dished out for its ‘strong focus on quality and traceability’.

Sitting next in line for the Spanish coffee scene in 19th is Hola Coffee Lagasca, located in the upmarket Salamanca district of Madrid.

The shop is known for its transparent sourcing model and strong educational focus, helping to promote coffee knowledge among consumers.

Nomad Frutas Selectas has been ranked as the best coffee spot in Spain. Credit: World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops

The joint has also received praise from judges for its ‘minimalist but colourful design’.

Next in line is D-Origen Coffee Roasters in Barcelona, ranked as the 83rd best place in the world to enjoy a cuppa.

Located in a building designed by master architect Antoni Gaudi, the shop – as the name would suggest – emphasises sustainability and circularity of materials.

And coming in last of the quartet in 93rd place is Kima Coffee on the Costa del Sol in central Malaga.

This specialty coffee shop selects only the best single-origin Arabica coffee beans to roast, resulting in complex and refined flavour profiles.

