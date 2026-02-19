A RECENT survey shows that Spain’s socialists remain firmly ahead in the opinion polls despite a string of recent crises and scandals.

The other standout takeaway was Vox’s continued rise, recording its strongest showing of the term and coming within three points of traditional centre-right PP.

But it is Spain’s ruling socialist party that would win a general election comfortably if it were held today, holding a 10-point lead over the main opposition, according to the latest February poll from the state-run Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS).

Pedro Sanchez is the stand-out most popular candidate to be Spanish prime minister, two-and-a-half times more popular than his rivals

The survey, based on 4,027 interviews conducted between February 2 and 6, places the PSOE on 32.6% of direct voting intention, compared with 22.9% for the conservative Partido Popular (PP).

That gap of nearly 10 points leaves the Socialists clearly ahead of their main rivals.

Vox, meanwhile, has risen to 18.9%, marking its highest level of support during the current parliamentary term.

On the left, Sumar stands at 7% and Podemos at 3.9%, while the far-right Se Acabó la Fiesta (SALF) records 2.4%.

The fieldwork took place shortly after the fatal Adamuz (Cordoba) train crash in January and during the final stretch of the Aragon regional election campaign, a period that might have been expected to weaken support for the government.

Instead, the poll suggests the PSOE has maintained and consolidated its advantage.

When respondents were asked who they would prefer as prime minister, 25.3% chose the current PSOE leader.

Alberto Núñez Feijoo, leader of the Popular Party (PP), is not even the second-most preferred prime ministerial candidate

The Vox leader followed on 10.2%, narrowly ahead of the PP leader on 9.9%.

The survey also sheds light on what matters most to voters.

Housing remains Spain’s biggest concern, with 42.8% of respondents naming it as the country’s main problem for the fourteenth consecutive month.

Immigration comes next at 20.3%, followed by economic issues such as the cost of living and employment at 18.1%.

The poll also examined attitudes towards Spain’s 1978 Constitution.

More than 84% of respondents believe it needs reform.

Of those, around two-thirds think major changes are necessary, particularly in areas such as social and labour rights, the model of government and territorial organisation.

Overall, the findings suggest that while the political landscape remains fragmented, the governing Socialists retain a solid lead, the PP has yet to close the gap, Vox continues to gain ground, and the housing crisis remains front and centre for voters.

