MORE electric scooters are whizzing down Marbella’s coast – and now police are cracking down.

This week, officers are closely monitoring e-scooter users across the city and are prepared to dish out fines of up to €1,000 to those who fail to comply with the rules.

Marbella enforced strict regulations in 2024, making helmet use compulsory for all riders and requiring drivers to have civil liability insurance.

The minimum age to ride is 14.

Scooters must also use designated cycle lanes where available, or otherwise the road, while pavements, pedestrian areas and motorways are strictly off limits.

The maximum permitted speed is 25 km/h, although some models can reach speeds of up to 60 km/h.

Riders are prohibited from wearing headphones, using mobile phones or carrying passengers, and loose footwear such as flip-flops is not allowed.

Since summer 2025, a weekend ban has been in place on Marbella’s beachfront promenade between 10am and 11pm.

At night, riders must wear reflective clothing, and it is forbidden to ride under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Now, authorities have launched a special surveillance campaign targeting rule-breakers, with fines of up to €1,000 depending on the severity of the offence, in a bid to make the city safer.

It follows a nationwide rollout of new e-scooter regulations in January aimed at cracking down on dangerous riding and improving road safety across Spain.

