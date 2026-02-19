‘Out of control’ Polish drug user is tasered to death in front of his children in Mallorca

A 47-YEAR-OLD Polish man died at his Palma home on Thursday after he was immobilised by a taser fired by a Policia Nacional officer.

The man tried to attack the officers who resorted to using the weapon to bring him under control.

He was under the influence of drugs and was trashing his Coll d’en Rabassa district property in front of his three young children.

The man was shouting at the top of his voice and breaking objects.

Emergency services received a call at 4.15am about a great disturbance coming from a home.

The children- the eldest of which was aged 11- were taken in by neighbour.

When the Policia Nacional arrived, the Polish national behaved violently towards them and tried to lash out of them.

He was reportedly ‘out of control’ due to consuming drugs and an officer resorted to using a taser.

The man lost consciousness and went into cardiorespiratory arrest.

The officer who fired the taser tried to resuscitate him before paramedics arrived.

He was pronounced as deceased at the scene and an autopsy is scheduled to be carried out on Thursday.

The Policia Nacional’s Homicide Unit has taken charge of the investigation.

