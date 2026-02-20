A MACHETE-ARMED suspect has been shot dead by officers in Tenerife after allegedly murdering his 10-year-old son and critically injuring the boy’s mother.

Police were called to a house in Arona at 1am this morning and discovered the harrowing scene.

The 34-year-old man threatened police with a machete, wounding one officer, prompting authorities to shoot the man dead.

Inside the home they found the perpetrator’s young son dead, brutally killed by a machete.

His mother – the suspect’s partner – was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

The injured police officer is also receiving medical attention, although their injuries are not considered critical.

Arona’s mayor, Fatima Lemes, said that ‘everything points to the father as the perpetrator’, but explained that he had no prior criminal record.

Police are investigating the case as gender-based violence and the Canaries’ Violence Against Women Unit are leading the inquiries.

According to official data from the Ministry of Equality, 66 children have been murdered in Spain in cases of gender-based violence against their mother or guardian.

Since 2003, 1,352 women have been murdered by their partners and ex-partners with nine of these murders having taken place in the opening weeks of 2026.

Two days of official mourning have been announced in Arona and a minute of silence will take place this morning.

