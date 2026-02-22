22 Feb, 2026
22 Feb, 2026 @ 19:15
Man arrested in Andalucia on suspicion of animal cruelty after ‘pet dog is found hanging from a bridge’

POLICE in southern Spain have arrested a pet owner on suspicion of animal cruelty after his dog was found suspended above a fast-flowing body of water.

Agents from the Guardia Civil and Policia Local were called to a bridge in Baena, Cordoba above the Arroyo de Manosalvas river in early February after passers-by spotted the canine hanging from the crossing.

Officers then worked with members of the public to save the hound, which was still alive, although the rescue operation was made more difficult by strong currents in the water below thanks to weeks of rainfall across Andalucia.

According to reports, the dog – believed to be a mastiff – was taken to a local animal protection organisation where it is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

After the rescue, local police carried out an investigation to identify the alleged perpetrator.

Five days later, a local Baena resident was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty.

The man could face a jail sentence of up to a year-and-a-half if found guilty, as per a reform of the penal code for instances of domestic animal abuse carried out in 2023.

Ben is an award-winning journalist who joined the Olive Press in January 2024 and is currently Deputy Digital Editor. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He has reported from Marbella, Barcelona and London, where he is currently studying an MA in International Journalism. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

Spain’s usually conservative supermarkets are branching out to target fast-growing ‘expat’ market

Renting a home in Spain uses up 11% more of household income compared to buying a property
Revealed: More than 700,000 homes were bought in Spain in 2025 – the highest figure in 18 years

Revealed: More than 700,000 homes were bought in Spain in 2025 – the highest figure in 18 years

