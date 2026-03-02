SPAIN property market is booming, driving prices up, but venture beyond the major cities and tourist hotspots, and you’ll find surprisingly affordable rental options.

Property platform Idealista has unveiled the ten most affordable cities for renters, showing that beyond major cities, Spanish property can still offer excellent value.

From Galicia to Andalucia, here are the cheapest cities to live in.

Zamora

Castilla y Leon’s Zamora seals the top spot as the cheapest city in Spain.

Here, a month of rent is €616 on average.

Meanwhile, in Barcelona and Madrid, renters fork out €1,920 and €1,848 per month, respectively.

On the banks of the river Duero and a population of just 60,000, Zamora is a traditional Spanish city with a relaxed pace of life.

The city has gained the nickname the ‘museum of Romanesque art’ as it is home to stunning medieval architecture.

There are 24 churches built in the 12th and 13th centuries and a 12th century cathedral.

In Zamora, renters can find mid-sized flats near the historic city center.

Zamora’s medieval churches attract both tourists and renters.

Lugo

Galicia’s Lugo is a close second with an average rental price of €624 per month.

Lugo, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is the only city in the world entirely surrounded by intact Roman walls which span 3km.

Famed for its gastronomy (pulpo and local wines), greenery and one of the key spots on the Camino de Santiago, Lugo is a historic and distinctly Galician city.

Lugo is a walkable city and popular amongst renters who prefer cooler weather.

Rental flats are typically located in residential neighbourhoods just beyond the historic centre, and are often spacious and well insulated to cope with the damp winters.

Atlantic scenery attracts renters to Galicia’s Lugo.

Badajoz

In Badajoz, the average rental price is €648 per month.

On the border of Portugal, just over 2 hours from Lisbon, Extremadura’s capital is rooted in history.

Its alcazaba is one of the largest Moorish fortresses in Europe and it’s the site of one of the bloodiest battles of the Napoleonic wars.

February’s Carnaval is also a spectacle which attracts many visitors.

Here winters are mild and summers are intense while rental properties are typically modern apartments in low-rise buildings.

Caceres

Just north of Badajoz, Caceres is just as affordable as its Extremaduran neighbour.

Here, renters also pay an average of €648 per month.

Caceres’ architecture bears traces of Roman, Moorish, Jewish and Christian heritage which merits its status as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Its history attracts a steady flow of tourism, but beyond the historic centre it is quiet and residential.

Ciudad Real

Just south of Madrid, in Castilla-La Mancha, Ciudad Real is popular among renters who want easy access to the capital without the price tag.

It’s another tie: the average rental price in Ciudad Real is also €648 per month.

Much of the rental market caters to students and university staff, meaning practical, conveniently located flats are common near campus areas.

Cuenca

Cuenca, in Castilla-La Mancha, is another UNESCO World Heritage site, where average rents are around €648 per month.

Built by the Moors in a commanding defensive position above a gorge, the city is famed for its casas colgadas – the ‘hanging houses’ that cling dramatically to the cliffs.

Most residents live in the newer districts that stretch out below.

Rental properties are typically modern and practical while competition for them is relatively low.

Cuenca is dramatically is perched overlooking a gorge.

Palencia

Also in Castilla-La Mancha, Palencia is the final destination where rental prices average out at €648 per month.

With Roman ruins, medieval walls and a gothic cathedral, Palencia is culturally and historically rich.

Fewer tourists flock to Palencia, making the city quiet, calm and residential.

It’s easy to cycle or walk through the city and the rental market is stable, with a good selection of mid-range apartments in the central and northern districts.

Palencia boasts a Gothic cathedral, without hordes of tourists.

Ourense

Back in Galicia, the average rental price in Ourense is €664 per month.

Boasting many thermal baths and a milder climate than other Galician cities, Ourense appeals to those who want to enjoy Galicia’s natural beauty without the chill.

Spacious rental properties are found in the centre and along the banks of the river Miño.

Jaen

Jaen, in Andalucia, is celebrated as the World Capital of Olive Oil and renowned for its tapas bars.

In Jaen, excellent gastronomy meets affordability – with average rental prices of €672.

It is a historic city known for its Arab baths and Renaissance architecture.

Rental properties are mainly found near the city centre and university areas, offering plenty of practical flats for students and young professionals.

Jaen is ideal for those seeking authentic Andalusian culture and warmth away from busy coastal cities.

Jaen is surrounded my olive fields: the region produces 20% of the world’s olive oil.

Avila

In Avila, in Castilla y Leon, renters pay €672 on average for properties.

Perched at high altitude, Avila is defined by its iconic medieval walls which date back to 1090.

Avila is ideal for renters who appreciate rich history, cooler summers, and proximity to Madrid without the capital’s high rents (Madrid is accessible by train in just over an hour).

Avila is surrounded by medieval walls which date back to the 11th century.

