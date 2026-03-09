A RECORD number of Spanish parents are forking out thousands of euros to help their kids get on the property ladder as housing prices soar.

Over 225,000 donations from parents to their children were registered in 2025, surpassing the previous year’s record by 13%.

The count, carried out by the General Council of Notaries (CGN), includes all officially formalised donations, whether in cash or property.

Most of these donations are cash gifts, usually ranging from €15,000 to €40,000, provided by parents or grandparents to help young adults under 35 buy their first home.

Almost all Spanish regions have seen an uptick in donations, with areas where real estate is booming experiencing the largest increases.

In Catalunya and the Balearic Islands, donations jumped by 23% and 35% respectively.

The surge reflects how the housing affordability crisis is pushing youngsters to turn to the bank of mum and dad.

According to the Bank of Spain, those under 35 hold just 2% of the nation’s total wealth, while people over 65 control nearly 40%.

Traditionally, Spanish families supported young adults by letting them stay at home rent-free.

Today, as economic pressures mount, that support increasingly comes as cash to help them buy their own homes.

While this support helps young people get onto the property ladder, analysts warn it could deepen wealth inequality, since only those from affluent families can afford to buy homes.

The trend follows a boom in the Spanish property market, with housing prices rising by 12.9% last year.

As prices climb, available housing continues to shrink – according to Idealista, supply dropped by 16%, leaving seven buyers competing for each home.

With prices surging year after year, analysts caution that relying on financial help from parents is often the only way young people can afford a home.

