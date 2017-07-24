How to remove wet sand from your body in one easy trick

And it works on everyone!

24 Jul, 2017
BEING covered in sand is one of the only drawbacks of going to the beach.

But there is a way to avoid feeling icky and being able to leave the beach as you arrived.

Just in time for beach season, one Mumsnet thread circulating on social media has possibly the simplest of solutions of all time.

All you have to do is shake a bit of talcum powder on the area and it will soak up the moisture.

This dries out the sand, meaning all you need to do is give it a tap and it will fall off.

 

 

