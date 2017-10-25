Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander tie the knot in eco-friendly Spanish wedding

Hollywood stars marry in intimidate ceremony in Ibiza in front of 100 guests including family and friends.

MICHAEL Fassbender and Alicia Vikander have tied the knot in Spain.



The Hollywood heartthrobs got married on an Ibiza farm in front of 100 family and friends.



Irishman Fassbender, 40, and Swede Vikander, 29, were spotted smooching at a beach-side restaurant in the run-up to the eco-friendly wedding.



All the food at the wedding party was locally grown, while the post-wedding party went on until six in the morning.



A DJ and band played ‘pretty much 24/7’ over a three-day celebration which included a Friday boat party and meal at Yemanja restaurant.

There was also a boozy Sunday session. Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen was among the guests, who were asked not to take photographs of the wedding ceremony.

The pair met on the set of 2014 film The Light Between Oceans.