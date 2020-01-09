A DRIVER has been rushed to hospital after her car smashed through a barrier and plunged down a hillside.

The woman, who is thought to be Spanish, lost control of her silver Peugeot 206, skidding through a guardrail and falling six metres.

SMASHED: The broken barrier of Calle Pedreta yesterday, which the woman smashed through in her car

She is understood to have walked away with only knee damage and a bust lip, after being whisked away by ambulance.

The accident occurred at about 9am yesterday on Calle Pedreta in Manilva, on the way down to Sabinillas.

The street is said to be an accident blackspot by locals, with one driver describing the road as ‘too slippery’.

SCENE: The driver being taken to hospital

“I have been living on this street for four years and I have seen many accidents,” said the woman on social media.

“Here they pass very fast and the road is slippery, because as soon as there is a bit of moisture, it is like skating.”

Dramatic pictures show the concrete and steel railings smashed to pieces, where the woman’s car broke through.