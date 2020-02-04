A STASH of marijauna worth more than £250,000 has been found off the coast of Spain by a British sailor.

Captain Mike Stewart, was sailing off the Murcian coast with three friends en route to Mallorca when they spotted the hoard.

After dragging the find on board they soon realised that it was a huge amount of marijuana and called the Spanish police.

Speaking to The Sun, Mike said: “You could hardly pick the thing up. One of our crew was in the police for 45 years and he hadn’t seen a thing like it.”

It is thought that the drugs may have been dumped by traffickers in fear of being followed and then floated free from where it had been anchored ready for pick-up.

The 58-year-old also said that sailing through the Strait of Gibraltar there are ‘always refugee boats, things like that, we saw a few bits floating, plastic and things like that, then I saw this box well wrapped up. It was solid green hashish.’

The crew were near the port of Aguilas, Murcia when they stumbled across the stash.

It comes after a Spanish man was sentenced to eight years for smuggling the largest ever haul of narcotics into Gibraltar.

