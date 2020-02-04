EIGHT public officials have been under investigation for illegal sewage disposal in Alhaurin el Grande.

The Seprona, Guardia Civil’s Nature Protection Service is investigating 24 officials across three municipalities for environmental offences.

These include: Coin, Nerja and now Alhaurin el Grande, as none of these three are treating their sewage.

In Alhaurin el Grande that includes the present mayor Toñi Ledesma.

The investigation began three years ago after the Ecologistas en Accion Andalucia group reported ‘serious irregularities’ in waste treatment, with sewage flowing into the sea, rivers and streams.

In Alhaurin el Grande, the Seprona ascertained that untreated sewage is flowing from the town centre all the way into the Arroyo de la Villa stream, a tributary of the Fahala river.

This stream is in a protected natural area and is part of the special conservation area of the Guadalhorce, Pereila and Fahala rivers.

According to the investigation, both the stream and the Fahala river are ‘extremely contaminated’ and so toxic that it’s difficult for marine life to survive.

Alhaurin el Grande which has more than 15,000 inhabitants, should have been treating its sewage since 2001 according to EU legislation.

In response to that, the EU fined Spain in July 2018 €12 million and an additional €10.95 million for every six months it delays in complying to this legislation.