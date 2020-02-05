HARRY Potter, Game of Thrones and Star Wars stars are coming to the Costa del Sol, it has been announced.

Freakcon festival is Malaga’s hotly anticipated international pop culture festival and the 2020 edition features an all-star cast.

Daniel Portman, Natalia Tena and Devon Murray will all descend on the city this year.

The international actors known for performing in the famous film and TV sagas Game of Thrones, Harry Potter and Star Wars: The Mandalorian, will visit the city on March 8 for the celebration of the fourth edition of Freakcon.

The event hopes to reach 35,000 visitors and to make Malaga the national capital of popular culture and entertainment.

Freakcon will feature manga, comics, anime, and video games and will be held at the Palace of Fairs and Congresses on March 7- 8.

Attendees will have the chance to meet international stars Daniel Portman, Natalia Tena and Devon Murray who appear in some of the biggest fan culture sagas.

After reaching more than 30,000 visitors in 2019, more are expected this year with virtual reality areas, Star Wars parades, Jedi academies and Harry Potter wand making workshops along with many more activities.

