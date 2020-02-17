EIBAR’S match against Real Sociedad has been postponed due to pollution.

The two Basque teams were meant to go head to head yesterday afternoon.

The Basque Health Department requested that the game not go ahead because of “high levels of chemical compounds detected in the air,” around the Ipurua Municipal stadium.

On February 6, a landfill site near Eibar collapsed, causing fires and trapping two workers, who are still missing.

Toxins 40 times the normal level for urban areas had been detected following the incident.

The Health Department also recommended people not ‘perform outdoor sports activity’ in towns nearby.

A new date for the match has yet to be announced.

Sociedad are only three points behind a Champions League spot, with a victory over their Basque neighbours putting them level on points with Atletico Madrid and Sevilla in fourth.