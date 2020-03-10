NINE tourists have been quarantined at a Costa del Sol hotel after testing positive for coronavirus.

The holidaymakers, mostly from the US, are being isolated at the Sol Don de Torremolinos after being infected by their tour guide, reported Diario Sur.

None of the group have yet to show symptoms but will be held at the hotel for 14 days and will be forbidden contact with other guests.

The group had been staying at the Hotel Don Pablo but have been transferred to the Sol Don, which was closed ahead of high season.

The hotel said it will be business as usual ‘according to the protocols established globally by Melia Hotels International’.

The tourists are being served food on trays so as to maintain no contact with hotel staff.

They will all receive follow-up care by health professionals.

When the Olive Press contacted the hotel earlier today to confirm the outbreak following a tip off, a worker there denied all knowledge of the infections.

More to follow…