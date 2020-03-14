XIMO Puig, president of the Valencian Community, has urged the public to ‘stop stockpiling’ as supermarket shelves go empty over fears of a coronavirus fallout.

Following a meeting with food distributors and consumer associations on Friday afternoon, Puig called the Valencian region the ‘leader’ in food distribution in Spain.

He said there was ‘no reason’ for the stockpiling of products because he could ‘guarantee’ supply as the Generalitat enforces a lockdown on businesses, public spaces and events beginning 12am, Saturday.

1 of 11

He insisted Valencians would ‘get out of this difficult situation’ that has seen 148 confirmed coronavirus cases – Castellon (5), Valencia (104), Alicante (39) – and three deaths, as of most recent updates.

The director of the Asociación de Supermercados de la Comunitat Valenciana (Asucova), Pedro Reig, said toilet paper, bottled water, beans, rice and pasta stocks are the most hit in the region.

“But the stocks will replenish in the evening, or the day after,” Reig said.

The industry figure urged the public to shop responsibly.