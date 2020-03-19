PILAR DE LA HORADADA council is to make urgent repairs to coastal walks, after six months of destructive storms.

BEAUTY SPOT: Pilar de la Horadada beach

Repairs to the walkway at the Conde beach and Sardinero promenade are planned, after tonnes of sand were swept away during the DANA and Gloria storms.

The council will also give permission to homeowners at Las Villas to do refurbishment works on their damaged beachfront properties.

Additionally, the beaches are to be cleaned, removing reeds, rubble and plastics with sand being transported in from the nearby marina.

IMPORTANT VEGETATION: Posidinia Oceanica

The remains of submarine plantations will stay in situ because they serve as a coastline defence, regenerating the beach naturally.

Councillor Pedro Moya explains that, “thanks to the presence of Posidonia Oceánica, a large amount of sand is being recovered.”

Officials at nearby Guardamar del Segura are adopting the same decision.

