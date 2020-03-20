CANNES Film Festival has been postponed due to coronavirus.

Yet another massive international event has joined the long list of gatherings that have had to be postponed due to Covid-19.

The latest is one of the world’s largest film festivals, due to be hosted in the south of France between May 12 and May 23.

In a statement released by the organisers, the period around the end of June and start of July is what is considered as the favoured dates for the festival to be rescheduled for.

Spike Lee had been chosen to lead this year’s jury and would have been the first black person to do so in the festival’s 73 year history.

Antonio Banderas who last year won the award for Best Actor for his role in Dolor y Gloria, will get to hold on to his prize for a few months longer in the meantime.

FINALLY: Banderas celebrates his first Best Actor award in Cannes last year

This decision has come following France’s new measures to combat the coronavirus, as it has banned any mass gatherings and closed all bars and restaurants.

France has the seventh most cases of infected patients worldwide, with over 10,000 people having contracted the virus.