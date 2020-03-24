AS the coronavirus pandemic sweeps through Spain, Austral, a Spanish manufacturer for triathlon suits, cycling and running equipment has fabricated 11,000 face masks.

The last few weeks have seen Spain hit hard by the spread of coronavirus, it has also witnessed many acts of solidarity across the nation.

Throughout these last days many Spanish companies have pivoted their manufacturing, leaving aside their main activity to focus all their material and human resources to the manufacture of material to help in the biggest crisis of public health that is being experienced worldwide.

Austral, a Spanish manufacturer of textiles for triathlon, has joined these initiatives. The Cantabrian firm has stopped its production of triathlon suits, cycling and running equipment to devote all its resources to the manufacture of masks; destined for geriatric centres throughout Cantabria.

Over 11,000 masks have already been sent to these centres, which are also beginning to notice the shortage of this much-needed item in the midst of the health crisis.

This isn’t the first time the Spanish manufacturer joins forces for a good cause.

Austral collaborates with several NGOs, including Médicos del Mundo – through economic and material aid for those who are victims of humanitarian crises. As well as Green Cross Spain, by supporting cooperation projects related to aspects of environmental protection.

Austral was founded in 1976 in a small office of 30m2. Today, 44 years later, Austral provides work to more than 200 people in 5 different production plants, 20 per cent of Austral’s workforce include people with disabilities. Austral’s headquarters are located in the town of Maliaño, Cantabria, with an area of 8,000 m2.