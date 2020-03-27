A GIBRALTAR hospital worker allegedly stole hundreds of pounds worth of medical and cleaning supplies amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ana Gingell, 53, is accused of taking the items from St Bernard’s Hospital after investigators found copious amounts of products worth around £325 in her home and car.

According to GBC News, Gingell appeared before the Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning.

She was granted bail as the case was adjourned until May 19.

Reports of medical equipment being stolen had previously appeared on social media.

Gibraltar now has at least 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

It comes as Spain’s caseload has shown no sign of abating, with more than 64,000 cases confirmed as of Friday.