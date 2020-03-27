A GROUP of five people who held a Semana Santa parade have been denounced by the Guardia Civil.

Footage of the event, which flies in the face of Spain’s coronavirus lockdown, shows revellers dancing to breakbeat music.

Two of those involved don the traditional nazarenos robes for the stunt, while two women wear the black outfits of the manolas.

The fifth person in the group can also be seen carrying a miniature paso – the elaborate religious floats paraded in Spain at Easter.

El aislamiento es básico para frenar la propagación del #COVID19 y las FFSS velan por su cumplimiento. Ayer, se identificó y denunció en #Utrera, #Sevilla, a los protagonistas de este vídeo. La Hdad de la Quinta Angustia ha denunciado el uso de su imagen

A small crowd gathered to cheer on and clap those involved, who also blasted the typical brass band music played at Semana Santa parades.

The Government Subdelegation of Sevilla slammed the ‘non-compliance’ of the group, who are part of the brotherhood of the Quinta Angustia de Utrera.

A spokesperson said: “Isolation is essential to stop the spread of COVID-19. Yesterday, the people in this video were identified and denounced in Utrera.”

The brotherhood of the Quinta Angustia de Utrera meanwhile described what happened as a ‘great lack of respect’ and said it would comply with a police investigation.

It comes after the coronavirus pandemic caused the week-long Semana Santa celebrations to be cancelled for one of the only times in Spain’s history.

In Sevilla, which hosts one of the country’s biggest events, the losses in tourism revenue are expected to total some €400 million.